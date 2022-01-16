HBO’s ‘Girls’: Adam Driver Is Frequently Involved in the ‘Craziest’ Sex Scenes

Girls, a HBO series created by Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow, didn’t shy away from exploring the sex lives of four college 20-somethings, nor from featuring Adam Driver in multiple sex scenes.

The cast of Girls relived their “craziest” sex scenes from the show in a 2017 interview, many of which involved the Star Wars actor.

What they had to say about it is as follows:

Driver’s role in Girls required plenty of sex scenes as Dunham’s on-screen boyfriend Adam Sackler.

They were never gratuitous, according to Driver, and always served to advance the story.

In 2018, Driver admitted to the Irish Times, “If [a sex scene is]for no reason at all, that would be very uncomfortable.”

“However, part of the storytelling is about our bodies and how they appear… Telling the story is my job.”

Dunham told Flare that some of her favorite sex scenes in season 1 involved the House of Gucci actor, even going so far as to call their work “iconic.”

“[That season], we introduced the complex nature of their dynamic,” she told the outlet.

“Those really spoke to my experience of sex in my twenties and were very therapeutic for me to put on-screen and have other women respond and say, ‘that’s my reality and it helped me to keep growing and developing,'” she says.

Jemima Kirke, like Dunham, had some of the show’s most memorable sex scenes with Driver.

Kirke portrayed Jessa Johansson, who dated Adam Sackler for a time in the series.

Kirke told Flare, “The most fun ones to shoot, the best ones were with Adam because they were so easy.”

“Lena broke him in for the four seasons before!” Kirke added, “So by the time he got to me, he was, you know, a man!”

Despite the fact that Zosia Mamet did not have any sex scenes with Driver, she did have a story to tell Flare.

Shoshanna’s “craziest” sex scene happened when she lost her virginity.

“I was really sick and didn’t have a voice,” the actor confessed.

Her co-star Alex [Karpovsky], who played Ray Ploshansky, had also injured his back.

“It’s one of the reasons we’re in this situation,” Mamet explained.

‘He…’

