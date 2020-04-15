“HD quality” reception of the frequency of the rotana comedy 2020 channel on Nilesat and Arabs Sat

Frequency of the Rotana comic channel 2020 Since the Egyptian government announced that it has taken many measures to confront the Corona virus, the epidemic that has penetrated into the country and caused the death of many, which prompted the push to take strict and massive measures to confront this virus, the most prominent of which was the imposition of curfews in the country from eight in the evening until Seven o’clock in the morning, and because some people try in this ban to practice a lot of hobbies in addition to watching the TV screen for a longer period of time, and in another important moment for many, the Rotana network network came out to reveal the launch of a new channel starting from Sunday, April 12, and the aim of its launch is to entertain people And touch it I promised to spend as long as possible in their homes to protect their lives.

The frequency of the rotana comedy channel

And as Rotana Comedy announced its launch of many programs, it revealed that it will present many old films, those films that have caused many follow-ups and observations at the beginning of its premiere years ago, and the channel will not only show old movies that have received many views, but will also show Lots of comedy shows, movies, series from Beautiful Art Time and comedy plays of the most important stars who starred in the theater.

Rotana Comedy Channel: –

Rotana comic channel She revealed that she will be interested in films and series that have met a large audience and artists with great popularity, such as the esteemed artist Adel Imam and the artist Ahmed El Sakka and the coolest comic star artist Mohamed Heneidy and other brilliant artists and because many have started the process of searching for the frequency of the channel, the frequency of the Rotana comedy channel comes comedy as follows: –

The satellite Arabsat Badr 6 Frequency 12341 polarization Horizontal Coding rate 27500 Error correction rate 3/4 Broadcast type DVB SQPSK Broadcast type MPEG-2

Moon: Arabsat Badr 6: –

The satellite Arabsat Badr 6 Frequency 11843 polarization Horizontal Coding rate 27500 Error correction rate 3/4. Broadcast type DVB SQPSK Broadcast type MPEG-2

You can now enter the frequency on the channel directly on the satellite now, and we wish you an enjoyable viewing. Through the polarization and coding rate, the quality of the Rotana comedy HD channel 2020 will be adjusted.

In the case when you are able to activate the frequency on the Nilesat and Badr Sat 7 satellites, please write your inquiry in a separate comment below the topic recently. Rotana began to expand its network by announcing a number of new channels package, including the Rotana Kids channel and yesterday launched its new channel Rotana comedy.

