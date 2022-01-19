‘He Earned All of Our Respect,’ says J-Hope of BTS about working with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

J-Hope of BTS on Working With Coldplay’s Chris Martin: ‘He Earned All of Our Respect’

For several years, the ARMYs have demonstrated this cooperation.

Following the release of BTS’ 2021 single “Butter,” the K-pop group collaborated with Coldplay on the song “My Universe,” as J-Hope described his meeting with Chris Martin.

BTS went from performing “Fix You” on MTV Unplugged to hanging out with Martin and the rest of Coldplay’s members.

This award-winning K-pop group was featured on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres in 2021, specifically on the track “My Universe.”

Fans were able to see these artists write and record “My Universe” together thanks to behind-the-scenes videos posted on YouTube, with Martin even complimenting members like Jungkook on their singing abilities.

In 2021, BTS made an appearance in an extraterrestrial-themed music video for “My Universe,” which was uploaded to YouTube.

The artists reunited at the American Music Awards a few months later to perform their single.

Martin was sure to make an appearance at BTS’s Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Los Angeles.

As a result, several members of BTS have expressed their delight in working with the “Sky Full of Stars” singer.

J-Hope, a songwriter, dancer, and rapper for BTS, spoke about his time with Coldplay.

The artist behind “Chicken Noodle Soup” couldn’t choose just one favorite memory.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, J-Hope said, “There were so many memorable moments.”

“After all, we’re talking about Coldplay, who made an impression on us from the moment we met.

I understand that we try to be a positive influence, but Coldplay appears to go above and beyond.”

BTS is also known for its philanthropic efforts, which include the members’ involvement with the United Nations.

In addition, the K-pop group collaborated with UNICEF to launch the “Love Myself” campaign and donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

J-Hope was taken aback by Martin’s presence.

J-Hope continued, “Chris Martin is very passionate about putting his ideas into action.”

“He has earned our complete respect.”

And he is concerned about a wide range of issues, from the environment to the challenges he faces every day.

“I was moved to do the same.”

V also revealed another meaning for the song, revealing that it aims to unite BTS and their ARMYs.

Other BTS members, including V, who was dubbed “a second Chris Martin” by the other members of Coldplay, shared their thoughts on the experience.

Jin made a remark about how much…

