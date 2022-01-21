He flirted with girls in front of me and said he couldn’t help it, but it gets worse.

My first date was the most humiliating–he flirted with girls in front of me and said he couldn’t help himself, but it gets worse.

A FIRST DATE CAN NEVER BE PREDICTED, and one woman’s was a humiliating experience.

Her date allegedly flirted with other women throughout their dinner together and then decided to rub it in her face later.

“My friend went on a date last night that was so f**king brutal that I had to bring it to TikTok right away – mostly because it’s a funny story, but also as a warning to the women of Toronto that this man is walking our streets, ladies,” one of the woman’s friends wrote on TikTok.

“Let me start by saying that my friend is extremely attractive and does not suffer from insecurity.”

Her friend met the man on Hinge, and they talked on the phone and FaceTimed every day leading up to their dinner date, according to the TikToker.

The date, however, did not go as planned, as the woman claimed there was a table of girls who would not leave him alone – which he relished.

“Every time my friend goes to the bathroom, the guy or one of the girls is over at the girls’ table,” she explained.

“It happens several times, and one of the girls tells my friend, ‘Oh you’re so hot, don’t worry about this,’ which means, ‘You’re so hot, don’t worry about the guy you’re on a first date with who is talking to this table of girls and at their table every time you take a pee.’

The man apologized after chatting with the girls several times, saying, “Sorry, those girls are just pumping my tires,” according to the TikToker.

“I just think it’s strange on a first date not to just say: ‘Thank you ladies, but I’m on a first date,” she responded.

In defense of the guy, the TikToker also stated that she was perplexed by the random girls’ intentions, describing their flirtiness as “bizarre.”

“Anyway,” the TikToker continued, “they get into a mini-fight, and they get over it.”

The man then allegedly offered to drive his date home, which escalated the situation.

“They get in the car, and he says, ‘It’s so funny how mad you got when those girls were hitting one another,” the TikToker continued.

“And she says, ‘Yeah, sorry.'”

‘I think it’s insane that you were conversing with them.’

In response, the man decided to express his dissatisfaction with his date’s lack of gratitude for dinner.

The woman, who was said to be…

