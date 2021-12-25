‘He Has His Whole Life Ahead of Him,’ John Mulaney and Olivia Munn say of their son Malcolm in his first photo.

‘He Has His Whole Life Ahead of Him,’ says John Mulaney and Olivia Munn of their son Malcolm’s first photo.

The proud parents couldn’t stop gushing about their new bundle of joy just weeks after Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first child.

“Hello, my name is Malcolm Hip Mulaney, and I’d like to introduce you to Malcolm Hip Mulaney.”

He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

“He hasn’t even tried seltzer,” the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch alum, 39, captioned a photo of their newborn on Friday, December 24 on Instagram, tagging Munn’s account.

“I’m completely enamored with him and his entire situation.”

“Merry Christmas!”

“My Golden Ox baby,” the Oklahoma native, 41, captioned another photo of their child, who was dressed in a snug blue cap and wrapped in a blanket.

Malcolm Hip Mulaney is a character in the film Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

“Best wishes for the holidays.”

On December 18, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple’s son was born on November 24.

Despite the fact that the couple had not previously spoken about Malcolm’s birth, a source told Us that the Newsroom alum gave birth “just before Thanksgiving.”

During a September appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum first revealed the couple were expecting.

The Illinois native told Seth Meyers at the time, “We’re having a baby together.”

“I was nervous as I was about to break the news! Olivia and this baby have saved me from myself in this early stage of my recovery [from drug addiction].”

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, and I moved out of my ex-wife’s house,” he continued.

Then, in the spring, I traveled to Los Angeles and met and began dating Olivia, a wonderful woman.

I got into a really great relationship with someone amazing.

She’s been there for me [during my recovery].”

Later that month, the Big Mouth star began dating the former Daily Show correspondent, who was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler before filing for divorce in May.

Since then, the new parents have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child.

In a September interview with Access, Munn said, “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up.”

“I’d heard of it, but they’re serious about it.”

