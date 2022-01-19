‘He leaves a huge hole in my sky,’ David Baddiel says, as he announces the death of his father Colin.

Colin Baddiel, David Baddiel’s father, died tonight, according to David.

The 57-year-old comedian and author shared the sad news on Instagram, along with a photo of his father when he was younger, with his three sons, David, Ivor, and Dan.

“My father Colin Baddiel died earlier tonight,” he wrote.

Thank you so much to everyone who has sent me such lovely messages about him over the years in response to my posts.

He has left a huge void in my sky.”

Messages of condolences poured in from celebrities and their fans.

“David, I am so sorry to hear the news about your father,” Vanessa Feltz said.

I wish you, Ivor, and your younger brother many years of happiness.

Condolences and best wishes are being sent to you.”

“Oh David, this news has completely stunned me,” Fay Ripley said.

Your father was always a part of the discussion.

He’ll probably still be, I’m sure.

Sorry for the inconvenience, pal.

Much love to you, your brothers, and your family.

X

“So sorry to hear this, David,” Piers Morgan said on Twitter.

I thought he was a fantastic character, and I adored your relationship.

Colin, rest in peace.”

Colin battled Pick’s Disease for years, a rare form of dementia that affects the parts of the brain that control emotions, behavior, personality, and language.

David revealed how he barred his children Dolly and Ezra, then 15 and 12, from visiting him because of his inappropriate remarks in a 2017 Channel 4 documentary called The Trouble with Dad.

“The comedy of the documentary is that he was always unbelievably rude, sweary, antisocial, impatient, moody, and sexually dis-inhibited,” he said to The Radio Times.

“He doesn’t know who the kids are any more,” David, who created the program with his brother Ivor to raise awareness about the condition, said.

“He was never a teddy bear of a grandfather.”

He doesn’t always recognize Ivor or me.

“He understands he has sons and recognizes pictures of us when we were in our teens, but he still thinks we should look like that.”

Sarah, the mother of Three Lions singer David, died in 2014.

Following her death, he paid tribute to her by performing a Stand Up To Cancer routine, channeling his grief into comedy.

“When I did the show about my mother, a lot of it was stuff that people don’t normally talk about with a recently deceased parent, mainly her sex life,” he said last year.

“Both of my brothers asked if I had to do it, and I told them, ‘You’ll have to trust me that this is coming from a place of love.'”