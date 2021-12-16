‘He Loves a Lot of Attention,’ Alicia Keys says of her husband Swizz Beatz.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are proving that Hollywood marriages can be successful.

The musical mashup of a couple who have been married for more than a decade and have a blended family.

Ironically, if Keys had judged her husband solely on her first impression, she would never have given him the chance.

Beatz’s personality, according to Keys, did not initially appeal to her.

In fact, she claims it turned her off.

Keys and Beatz appear to have a picture-perfect relationship right now.

In a recent interview with Complex, the “Superwoman” singer admitted that she was initially turned off by him.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Keys, though.

“I wasn’t part of it.”

“He just didn’t resonate with me,” she admits.

“Like, he’s a little obnoxious.”

He’s a bit of a nut.

He is a huge fan of being the center of attention.

Everywhere looks like a crowd, with the brightest colors, the largest chains, and the largest automobiles.

It’s all.

The show-off s***, I can write music in 10 minutes.

‘Eeeeeeewwww,’ I exclaimed.

Swizz Beats on His Ex-Wife Mashonda and Alicia Keys’ Drama

Keys kept her distance from him when they first met in high school through mutual friends.

Their musical careers, of course, would keep them in touch with each other’s friends and colleagues.

Fortunately for Keys, she later decided to learn more about Beatz.

“I believe we often judge people based on who we believe they are,” she said.

“You get a sense of who people are based on what they share or what is covered by what they share.”

Their 11th wedding anniversary was recently celebrated by the couple.

In honor of their anniversary, Keys posted an Instagram tribute.

“We’re soul mates.”

Soulmates aren’t the only ones who have a deep connection.

Flames that are twins.

An existential tremor.

“The mirror of my soul,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts.

What Happened To Swizz Beats’ Husband, Alicia Keys, And His Ex-Wife, Mashonda?

Egypt and Genesis are their two sons.

She also has Beatz’s son from a previous marriage as a co-parent.

In addition, the super producer has a daughter who lives in the United Kingdom.

“He’s always encouraging what it is that I’m envisioning,” Keys told E! News’ Daily Pop.

I appreciate the fact that there is help available.

He always tells me that we’re both our own bosses, that we’re our own people, and that I’m one of them.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.