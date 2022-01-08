‘He Never Got Over It,’ Frank Sinatra said of his belief that Marilyn Monroe was murdered.

‘He Never Got Over It,’ said Frank Sinatra, who believed Marilyn Monroe was murdered.

The relationship between Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe is not entirely clear.

While some claim the two were on the verge of marrying, others claim it was just a friendship.

Regardless, the two were friends for a while.

Following her death, Sinatra reportedly became convinced that she had been murdered, a belief that he would carry with him for the rest of his life.

Sinatra and Monroe had an open relationship, according to Marilyn Monroe: The Private Life of a Public Icon.

Regardless, author Charles Casillo claims that Sinatra was smitten with her.

“Frank Sinatra, like many other men, fell prey to her charms.

“He treated her like he had never treated any other woman,” Casillo told Us Weekly.

“He was very protective of her,” says the narrator.

In 1960, Peter Lawford, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and May Britt posed for a photo. pic.twitter.comWaPeOb7hrr

Sinatra intended to propose to Monroe, according to Casillo, but his lawyer thwarted his plans.

On the contrary, Tony Oppedisano, Sinatra’s close friend and former road manager, claims the two were simply friends.

According to People, “Frank felt she was too troubled, too fragile” for him to sleep with and then leave.

Monroe died in her home in 1962, according to a staff member.

Her death was most likely caused by suicide, according to authorities.

Rumors and conspiracy theories abounded, as they did with many celebrity deaths.

This was especially true of Monroe because of her ties to the Kennedy family.

Monroe’s alleged relationship with John F Kennedy, in particular, raises suspicion.

Oppedisano wrote about their relationship, saying that he believes Monroe had feelings for Kennedy but that she did not love him.

Monroe was planning to make a press statement shortly before her death, according to Oppedisano, announcing that she and her ex-husband Joe DiMaggio were reuniting.

During the conference, Oppedisano believes she planned to reveal details about her relationship with Kennedy.

“Frank believed she would have lived a lot longer if the press conference hadn’t been announced,” he said.

The mafia or someone connected to the Kennedy family, according to conspiracy theorists, murdered Monroe.

Oppedisano will not speculate on either, but he is aware of Sinatra’s feelings on the subject.

He wrote, “Frank believed she was murdered and he never got over it.”

Joe Dimaggio and Marilyn Monroe

VIA GETTY IMAGES, SUNSET BOULEVARDCORBIS pic.twitter.comLj4jJJJIgZ

Even so,

