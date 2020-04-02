He secretly married her and works as a housemaid .. What you do not know about Qusai Khouli on his 44th birthday

The Syrian artist celebrates Qusai Kholi Today, Wednesday, his 44th birthday, he was born in 1976, He first studied at the Faculty of Law, then joined the Higher Institute for Dramatic Arts, graduating from it in 1999 and then began his artistic career.
In 2018 he got married Qusai Kholi Secretly and he got married in the United States of America from the Tunisian “Madiha Al-Hamdani,” the daughter of the artist Amal Allam, and he gave her the first son, “Fares.”
The Syrian artist’s audience was surprised Qusai Kholi , With the appearance of a girl through the social networking site Instagram called Madiha Al-Hamdani, accusing him of insulting her and her reputation, saying, “I am not a girl in the streets.”
The girl who appeared in the video was collapsed driving an Qusai Kholi He made it an inexpensive commodity: “I became vulnerable to what is equal and what is worth.” Madiha Al-Hamdani revealed that she met Qusai in 2014 through her work in Dubai, pointing out that all of her colleagues knew the truth.
Madiha Al-Hamdani said in statements to an Arab magazine that she has become a housemaid and a nanny in the United States of America in order to provide money to care for her child, noting that Qusay Khouli is evading spending on them.
Madiha Al-Hamdani indicated that Qusai Kholi He refused to grant his child American citizenship and required her to obtain one of her papers in order to do this, noting that she refused to bargain.