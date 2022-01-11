‘He Was the Sweetest Man,’ Jimmy Kimmel says of Bob Saget.

Bob Saget Moves Jimmy Kimmel to Tears: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

It’s difficult to put into words.

After his friend Bob Saget died on Sunday, January 9, Jimmy Kimmel struggled to give an emotional tribute to him.

“If you read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,'” Jimmy Kimmel, 54, said in a pre-recorded opening monologue on Monday, January 10.

“Bob was the sweetest, the sweetest man, and people wrote that because it’s true.”

“If you had to pick one word to describe him, it would be ‘the sweetest.'”

After the 65-year-old comedian was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, Kimmel noted that he had “many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls” from Saget, which he revisited.

“He was always full of praise.

Beyond his roles on Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and his stand-up sets, he would write to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people,” Kimmel continued, describing the late actor as “so funny.”

“I mean, when you walk into a party and see Bob and his wife, Kelly [Rizzo], in the corner, you go straight to them and stay as long as you can because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” says Rizzo.

“One night soon, let’s go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,” Saget wrote in an email to the late-night host about fatherhood, according to the late-night host.

When Kimmel mentioned his 4-year-old son, Billy, who had multiple heart surgeries as a newborn, he started crying.

“And we did it a lot of times.”

Bob came to see my son a lot when he was in the hospital,” Kimmel said.

“As a result, I’d like to express my heartfelt condolences to his daughters, Kelly, and his many friends.”

Saget is survived by his daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, as well as his wife, Rizzo, 42, whom he married in 2018.

