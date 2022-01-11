‘Healthy is Gangsta,’ says Jadakiss about his new lifestyle.

‘Healthy is Gangsta,’ says Jadakiss.

Jadakiss has been known for his work as a solo artist and as a member of the New York hip-hop group The LOX for years.

To put it another way, most of his fans don’t associate the “Why?” rapper with good health.

But now he wants you to concentrate on his health.

With Diddy’s blessing, the LOX made their debut in the late 1990s.

Money, Power, and Respect, their platinum-selling debut album, was released in 1998, followed by We Are the Streets two years later.

Jadakiss debuted as a solo artist in 2001 with Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, which featured guest appearances from DMX, Eve, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and Swizz Beatz.

In its first week, the album sold over 200,000 copies and was quickly certified gold.

Kiss of Death was released in 2004 as a follow-up to the first album.

The album’s lead single, “Why?” was one of the year’s biggest hits, peaking at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remaining Jadakiss’ biggest hit to this day.

Mariah Carey’s single “U Make Me Wanna” reached number 21.

Jadakiss’ most recent album, Ignatius, was released in 2020.

He and his fellow LOX members faced fellow New York hip-hop group The LOX in a Verzuz battle for the ages in 2021.

While Jadakiss has rapped about being a gangsta and the money and power that comes with it, he admitted in a 2021 episode of the Facebook Watch series The Pull Up that health is a value that is just as important.

“I think healthy is gangsta,” the rapper stated bluntly on Instagram, sharing a clip of the interview.

He went on to say, “Everybody wants to be tough guys and this and that, and rich.”

“You can’t spend your money if you’re not healthy.”

If you’re not in good health, you won’t be able to enjoy the festivities, you won’t be able to enjoy the benefits of life, and you won’t be able to see your children graduate, score their first touchdown, or see things like that.

As a result, health takes precedence.”

Jadakiss isn’t the only member of The LOX who is concerned about his health.

Styles P and Sheek Louch are both health-conscious in their daily lives.

“Styles and Sheek, my brothers… Sheek has been working out for a long time.”

The pressure has been on us to eat and live in a healthy manner….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.