True Story With Ed and Randall Park: Hear Ed Helms and Randall Park Tease Their Wild New Peacock Series

It’s just too good to be true, isn’t it?

It’s safe to assume that actors like Ed Helms and Randall Park, who have both starred in a number of iconic films and television shows, have their fair share of on- and off-set stories to tell—however, while their new Peacock series True Story With Ed and Randall does recount the most extraordinary tales with surprising twists along the way, they aren’t the actors’ own.

“Randall and I are sitting down with real people, every day average folks,” Helms told E! News exclusively.

“We hear incredible stories from their lives—true stories!—that we’ve never heard before, which is part of the fun,” he continued.

“We basically create these reenactments—a biopic, if you will—of these incredible storytellers’ tales,” Park says.

Terry Crews, Lauren Ash, Rob Riggle, Maz Jobrani, and a slew of other guest stars are set to appear in the remakes, which will range from hilarious to heartwarming.

While choosing a favorite story is difficult for Helms and Park, one of the most memorable for both of them is a “crazy” story about a man named Rick sneaking into a Super Bowl.

“It’s so insane,” Helms explained, “that you think, ‘This can’t be real.'”

“It’s so outside of my experience for me, but it’s an aspirational story because I kind of wish I was as crazy as him because he just seems like such a free spirit,” she says.

And I believe that every story contains something that allows anyone to relate to it.

It’s just people being open about their feelings.”

Helms revealed that if the hosts of True Story With Ed and Randall had to choose one of their famous friends to tell their own story instead of recreating someone else’s, he’d choose Creed Bratton from The Office.

Helms remarked, “That guy has a lot of stories.”

“And he was in a very popular rock band in the 1960s and 1970s, and he’s just had the most colorful life…he’s so fun…

