Heart attack at 92: Asterix artist Uderzo is dead

GWhether fighting against Caesar or going on a cruise: the adventures of Asterix and Obelix are known worldwide. Now the French illustrator Albert Uderzo, who created the smart Gauls together with René Goscinny, died at the age of 92, as the French news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the family.

He died of a heart attack while sleeping in Neuilly, a suburb of Paris. He had been very tired in the past few weeks, said his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy.

Since Uderzo released the first album of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix together with the writer Goscinny over half a century ago, millions of copies have been sold worldwide. The comics and their Gallic joke have been translated into more than 100 languages ​​and dialects.

The stories of the two were about a village full of indomitable Gauls who stand up to the Roman occupiers.

Asterix became a phenomenon

Asterix has developed into a phenomenon: more than ten animated and real films have been created, a theme park near Paris opened in 1989, which bears his name, and hundreds of merchandising products were designed.

Uderzo was born on April 25, 1927, the son of Italian immigrants near Reims. He showed his drawing talent as early as kindergarten. At the end of the 1940s, he was one of the most successful draughtsmen of his generation – despite his color blindness. In 1951, Uderzo met the talented story writer Goscinny.

Together they produced several series, including the experiences of captain Pitt Pistol and the young reporter Luc Junior. However, their greatest success began in 1959 with Asterix, whose first adventure was published in the magazine “Pilote”, before the first album was released in France with “Asterix le Gaulois” (“Asterix the Gaul”) two years later. The plant was launched in Germany in 1968.

Cartoonist Albert Uderzo is standing next to an oversized figure of the Obelix in Paris in 2009 Credit: pa / epa Maxppp / Daniel Fouray / MAXPPP / dpa

By 1977, the year Goscinny died at the age of 51, the duo released more than 20 albums. Uderzo continued the series as a draftsman and copywriter. The first story he created alone, “The Great Trench”, appeared in 1980. He single-handedly designed further volumes.

In early 2009, Uderzo, suffering from osteoarthritis, increasingly withdrew from the drawing table. Two years later, he handed the scepter over to younger colleagues. The first Asterix volume by Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad appeared in 2013.