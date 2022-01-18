Heart Failure, Prostate Cancer, and Dementia all contributed to Sidney Poitier’s death.

Heart Failure, Prostate Cancer, and Dementia were all factors in Sidney Poitier’s death.

The cause of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death has been revealed.

The legendary actor, who died in January, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ Tuesday.

6 died of heart failure, prostate cancer, and dementia at the age of 94.

Clint Watson, the Bahamas Prime Minister’s press secretary, confirmed Poitier’s death to ET.

Poitier had been bedridden for some time and passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California, a source close to the family told ET at the time.

His family was also by his side when he died, according to the actor’s representative.

In 1964, the film and television legend became the first Black actor and the first Bahamian to win an Oscar and a Golden Globe for a leading role, for Lilies of the Field.

He rose to prominence as a leading man in Hollywood, starring in films such as To Sir With Love, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Celebrities, politicians, and fans have all paid tribute to the Hollywood legend, but Sydney, his daughter, delivered one of the most moving tributes.

The actress opened up about their relationship and her grief in an emotional tribute to her father and his long-standing legacy on her Instagram page.

“I’m speechless.

There’s no way to prepare for something like this.

“No beautiful prose, no eloquent speech can capture the essence of my father,” Sydney wrote, adding that his accomplishments “quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him” and praising him for having “blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”

Despite the fact that her father’s countless on-screen accolades cemented his place in history, Sydney wrote that she wanted fans to know the “depth of his goodness.”

“…It had infiltrated every cell of his body.”

That kind of goodness that kept him from doing something he shouldn’t have done.

