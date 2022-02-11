Heather and Terry Dubrow are praised by Braunwyn Windham-Burke for “Beautifully” supporting LGBTQ daughters.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke praised the Dubrow family for “showing unconditional love” to Kat, who came out as a lesbian two years after her sister Max did.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s time on The Real Housewives of Orange County may be over, but she continues to admire Heather Dubrow, one of the show’s cast members, from afar.

During the NFL and GLAAD’s A Night of Pride event in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 11, the former Bravo star revealed as much.

Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow, according to E! News, deserve “a shout out” for “the way they’ve supported their kids.”

“They are showing unconditional love to their family in such a beautiful way,” Braunwyn added.

Kat, the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, recently came out as a lesbian, though she didn’t say so explicitly.

The announcement came just over two years after Kat’s younger sister, Max, 18, revealed that she is bisexual.

Braunwyn told E! News, “I don’t have [Heather]’s phone number, but I did DM her on Instagram.”

“I just said thank you because I think Housewives reaches parts of the country that are a little more conservative and might not see this, and I really think what Orange County is doing, particularly what the Dubrows are doing, is just so beautiful,” she says.

In a February interview with People, Heather discussed their decision to share their family’s story.

“We have four children,” she said, referring to her and Terry’s other two children, Nick, 18, and Coco, 11.

“They’re of various genders and sexualities, and they’re all at interesting stages in their lives, trying to figure out who they are and where they fit in as humans.”

In December 2020, Braunwyn revealed that she is a lesbian.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said at the NFL and GLAAD event.

She went on to say, “I came out, I got sober, and I changed careers.”

“I mean, there’s been a lot.”

Since then, the former reality TV star has been openly dating, most recently with model and dancer Victoria Brito, who was also at the Feb.

Braunwyn told E! News, “She just arrived from New York.”

“As you can tell, I haven’t seen her yet.”

