Heather Chase (Below Deck): Who Is She?

Heather Chase, the new chief stewardess, made her debut on Season nine of Below Deck.

Following Kate Chastain’s departure, she is the second person to fill the role.

Heather Chase grew up in Hawaii and is said to adore her native land.

On Instagram, she frequently expresses her gratitude for the islands and community.

Heather revealed her age in the season nine premiere of Below Deck that she is 25 years old.

Heather claims to prioritize family strife over everything else because she comes from a close-knit family.

Her grandparents, she says, have shaped her into the person she is today.

Heather managed to make time for her family and close friends despite her hectic schedule.

She has been dating Kegan Tyler Emms, whom she met through her job as a stewardess.

Although it is unknown when the couple met, Kegan appears to have served on Heather’s crew on several occasions.

Heather is a chief stewardess, which is a significant accomplishment for someone her age.

Despite her youth, she has had to put in a lot of effort in order to advance.

She even cleaned dildos as part of her job.

When it comes to putting people in their place, the new chief stewardess isn’t afraid to say what she thinks.

She is a certified yoga instructor when she isn’t yachting.

Heather Chase has over 28.8K Instagram followers and is a very active social media user.

The television star’s Instagram feed is full of photos of her living her dreams and showing off her love of life.

The ninth season of Bravo’s Below Deck premiered on Monday, October 25 at 98c.

On Peacock, you can watch the first eight seasons of Below Deck.

The latest episode of Below Deck, which aired on Monday, December 13, 2021, landed Heather in hot water.

Rayna Lindsey, a Black co-star, used the N-word expletive during the episode, and Heather Chase repeated it back to her.

Rayna told Heather that as a white woman, she shouldn’t use the slur, but Heather claimed she had never used it.

Heather responded to the situation after the episode aired on Instagram.

“I apologize for causing Rayna any pain in tonight’s episode due to my ignorance,” she wrote.

“I can’t express enough how sorry I am, even though I apologized to Rayna throughout the season.”

“In the nine months since this episode aired, I’ve learned how my words and actions affect others, and I’ve resolved to do better in the future.”

