Heather Dubrow insists she did not fire ‘Pathetic’ Kelly Dodd, but her departure did influence her decision to return to the ‘RHOC.’

Heather Dubrow insists she didn’t fire ‘Pathetic’ Kelly Dodd, but her departure did influence her decision to return to ‘RHOC.’

After a five-year absence, Heather Dubrow has returned to the Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16.

Fancy Pants has revealed why she decided to return to the reality series ahead of the premiere.

One important factor, according to Heather, was Bravo’s decision to take the show in a new direction.

However, the network’s firing of Kelly Dodd appeared to seal the deal for her.

The 15th season of Real Housewives of Orange County was a disaster.

Ratings plummeted following the departures of Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, as well as Kelly’s controversial comments about the pandemic.

The new cast failed to appeal to viewers, and Bravo realized by the end of the season that something needed to be done.

The cast was then reshuffled, with Kelly, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas receiving pink slips from Bravo.

Then Noella Bergener, Nicole James, and Dr.

Jennifer Armstrong is a writer.

Heather was also invited back to the series to join Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter, who had previously appeared on the show.

Kelly told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live after Bravo announced she had been fired in June 2021 that she had not expected to be fired.

She, on the other hand, should have.

“I had no idea,” says the narrator.

The 45-year-old admitted, “I was blindsided.”

“Listen, in the end, I got fired because of myself; I was the one who fired myself.”

I was causing them a great deal of distress.

They were in a lot of trouble because of me.

And please accept my apologies.

“I’m sorry, but I’m not in a good mood.”

Kelly acknowledged that, despite taking responsibility for her dismissal, there are those who enjoy hating her.

However, the small group of people who despise her so much that they want her to be cancelled is the most vocal.

“You want people to love to hate you or really love you,” Kelly said. “But I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me.”

“Then there’s this small group of cancel culture people who despise me.”

As a result, they’re the outspoken… the awakened, broke.

They adore making fun of me.”

Heather claims she had nothing to do with Kelly’s firing from RHOC…

