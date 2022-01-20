Heather Dubrow of ‘RHOC’ claims Noella’s gift to Max was ‘basically pornography,’ so what did she get her?

Heather Dubrow of ‘RHOC’ claims Noella’s gift to Max was “basically pornography,” but what did she give her?

Heather Dubrow’s daughter received “pornography” as a gift from Noella Bergener, according to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the gift was not revealed until now.

Bergener brought the gift to Max Dubrow’s book signing party, where Dubrow told Gina Kirschenheiter about the gift Bergener had given her daughter.

Despite their differences, Dubrow said she invited Bergener to her daughter’s book signing.

During the most recent episode, Dubrow told Kirschenheiter about Bergener, “I didn’t speak to her that much that night.”

“But then we got home, and Max opened her presents, and Noella gave her something dubious.”

“It’s a Pride-themed card game,” said Dubrow.

“Which is very nice, you know, they’re both bisexual,” Bergener said when she first met Max and hugged her, revealing that she, too, was bisexual.

Max’s book signing party was for her bi-sexual teen memoir, “I’ll Give It To You Straight-ish.”

Until she saw the gift, Dubrow admired Bergenger’s ability to connect with her adolescent.

Dubrow looked through her phone for screenshots of the game to show Kirschenheiter.

“Max is 17,” she explained.

“And I’ll just read you some of the cards,” producers said.

Kirschenheiter hid her face behind her hands as Dubrow read the cards.

“Just being in this room right now is so awkward,” Kirschenheiter confessed.

“Wait, there’s more,” Dubrow said as Kirschenheiter shifted in her seat.

When my roommate goes out of town and asks me to watch Bravo while she is gone… (hashtag)RHOCpic.twitter.comZXoWkIcKUx

“It’s like when you watch a movie with your parents and there’s an explicit sex scene,” Kirschenheiter continued.

“And you’d do anything to get out of there.”

But you’re trapped,” Dubrow continued, reciting card titles that were too obscene for broadcast on network television.

“Funnily enough, one of them had my name on it!” said Dubrow.

“I’m going to tell Heather **********.

“It’s basically pornography,” she added, laughing.

The gift was deemed inappropriate by both Kirschenheiter and Dubrow.

“I never want anyone to feel excluded,” Dubrow told Kirschenheiter about Bergener’s absence from their upcoming girls’ trip.

“Or it could be something else entirely.

Especially not at my expense.

However, please explain why this is the case…

