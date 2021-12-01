Heather Dubrow of ‘RHOC’ had the ‘Best of Intentions’ when she reunited with Shannon Beador in Bravo’s return (exclusive)

Heather Dubrow of ‘RHOC’ reunited with Shannon Beador in a Bravo reunion with the ‘Best of Intentions’ (exclusive)

Heather Dubrow was ready for a new beginning on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but things quickly went “off the rails.” Heather and her 17-year-old daughter Max Dubrow opened up about their family’s return to RHOC for Season 16 ahead of the December premiere.

Heather admitted it was “crazy” to be holding an orange again after her exit in 2017 in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

“Look, if you’d asked me two years ago if I thought I’d ever go back on the show, I’d have said no,” she explained.

“I believe my comments at the time were along the lines of ‘[I’ve checked] the box, I’ve done it.’

“I guess ‘never say never’ was the right thing to say after all.”

Along with former co-star Shannon Beador and newer Bravolebrities Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Dr.

It was a breeze working with Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, but Heather admits she had to deal with Beador’s tense history.

“I believe we came in with the best of intentions,” she told PopCulture.

“Truth is stranger than fiction,” she continued, as the first two episodes “start with quite a bang,” as fans will see.

“That’s why truth is stranger than fiction, and who could have predicted any of this?” Heather explained. “Unfortunately, things go off the rails a little bit.”

“And there’s a lot of history to unpack, so stay tuned to see how it all plays out.”

Max is also taking a bigger role this season, as she owns her coming out story and journey with her new book, I’ll Give It to You Straightish: What Your Teen Wants You to Know, based on her popular podcast.

Max told PopCulture that filming for RHOC as a teen was “a lot easier” than filming as a little girl, joking that she “definitely felt like a junior Housewife” this season.

“I get to hear about the drama now,” she teased.

“I had no idea what to expect going into this season.”

I just assumed I’d be… like I was when I was seven years old.

But it’s fun to tell my story and show off what I’ve accomplished so far.

