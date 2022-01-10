Heather Dubrow of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ claims Jeff Lewis has a lot of hatred in his heart.

Heather Dubrow of ‘RHOC’ claims Jeff Lewis has a lot of hate in his heart.

Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County is just as big a fan of Jeff Lewis as he is of her, and she said she couldn’t care less about his recent dig at her.

Lewis recently slammed Dubrow on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, calling her a “bad person.” This isn’t the first time Lewis has made a negative remark about Dubrow; their animosity dates back years.

During an interview with Daryn Carp on People TV’s Reality Check, Durbrow responded to Lewis’s remark.

“Jeff seems to be filled with a lot of hatred,” she said.

“And, to be completely honest, I only found out about it right before we boarded.”

And you really need two people to have a feud [laughs], so… I’m not interested in getting involved in anything like that.”

“However,” she added, “I will say this about the remarks.”

“Think about the source.” So, would she be willing to make amends with Lewis? “I’m not sure where to go with that,” she shrugged.

Lewis invited RHOC’s Shannon Beador on his radio show a few weeks after his WWHL appearance, and he went on another rant about Dubrow.

He said (via Heavy): “You’ll know why Heather never made it as an actress because she is a terrible one.”

“It’s clear, Shannon, it didn’t matter what you said; she had rehearsed a monologue, most likely with an acting coach, and it was scripted.”

She essentially just recited a script she had already practiced.”

He also related Beador’s apology to Dubrow for instigating the Nicole James saga.

He expressed his gratitude by saying, “I thought your apology was very heartfelt and sincere.”

“It didn’t make a difference.”

She had already rehearsed her response, which made her look like a cold, calculated b****, because you went to her with, I believe, great vulnerability and sincerity, but the problem is that you didn’t follow the script, and she did.”

Beador also thought Dubrow’s remark about it being “not a threat but a promise” was a little staged.

“She threatened me,” she said to ET, “and accused me of going after her family, taking it to the next level, for the things…

