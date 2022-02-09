Heather Dubrow of the Real Housewives of Orange County is’so proud’ after her 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian.

Heather Dubrow of RHOC is ‘overjoyed’ that her daughter Kat, 15, has come out as a lesbian.

Heather Dubrow praised her and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Kat after she came out as a lesbian at the age of 15.

On Wednesday, February 9, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, tweeted, “SO PROUD OF MY KIDS.”

“It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, and sexualities,” the New York native continued, explaining to her Instagram followers how much she enjoys showing off her “version of a ‘normal’ family.”

We will all be better off once we begin to appreciate this and practice inclusion, love, and acceptance.”

“We hope that by sharing our story, we are starting conversations in other homes and hopefully helping people,” the reality star, who also has twins Max and Nick, 18, and a daughter Coco, 11, with the Botched star, 63, concluded.

The teen’s announcement came nearly two years after Kat’s older sister revealed her bisexuality to her Instagram followers.

Max captioned a July 2020 photo of herself wrapped in a rainbow flag with, “I always knew I was bi, I just thought I was bipolar.”

Heather exclusively told Us Weekly in January of the following year, “What was kind of funny was we’d never discussed it.”

“We talked about it a lot, but she never said, ‘Oh, this is the day I’m going to let the world know.’ I had my bag on my shoulder, and she was like, ‘Hey Mom, did you see my post?’ And I was like, ‘No, I didn’t see it.’ I looked, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool.’

I really like this.

‘This is fantastic.’ I asked if I could repost it, and she said, ‘Sure.'”

Max was “only concerned that [her]caption was good,” according to “Heather DuBrow’s World” podcast host Heather DuBrow, who told Us that the teen was ready to “live out and open and live her truth.”

In August 2020, Terry told Page Six that he “loved” Max’s decision to publicly come out.

“Not to make it about Heather and me,” the plastic surgeon said at the time, “but it’s kind of reflected on us.”

“A lot of people are hesitant to come out.

