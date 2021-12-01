Heather Dubrow Reveals Which Other Former Real Housewives of Orange County Star Was Almost Returned for Season 16

Heather Dubrow Teases Which Other Former RHOC Star Was Almost Back for Season 16

For Season 16, The Real Housewives of Orange County almost had not one, but two fan favorites return.

Heather Dubrow discussed the drama ahead of the December premiere.

There is only one premiere.

Bravo is (nearly) back!

Heather Dubrow told E! News exclusively that she wished Tamra Judge, another former Real Housewives of Orange County star, would have returned for Season 16, which premieres tonight.

a)

“On the show, this season, I did invite Tamra to a party.”

Heather explained, “Unfortunately, it did not work out.”

Tamra left the franchise after 12 seasons in 2020, and Heather returned after a five-year absence in 2017.

“It was strange returning to the show without her and Vicki [Gunvalson], because I had been on with them for five years,” Heather continued.

“It’d been a while.”

That was strange, to say the least.

Yes, they were definitely missed.”

Tamra will not appear on this season of RHOC, but she will star in the second season of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside Vicki, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City, and Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Heather isn’t likely to join the spin-off Girls Trip anytime soon.

“I’ve heard the girls had a good time, but I’m not sure that’s my thing,” Heather explained.

“I don’t know, that sounds like a lot of anxiety-inducing situations to me.”

“However, I enjoy meeting girls from different franchises,” she added.

I have the impression that we are all members of a sorority, united by shared experiences.”

Fellow SoCal sisters and RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais are among Heather’s Real Housewives cross-franchise friends.

Heather gushed about Gina Kirschenheiter, one of the RHOC co-stars with whom she had the most fun.

“We’re both New Yorkers,” Heather explained, “and she just had this cool energy about her.”

“She appeared to be completely genuine.”

When Heather met the other members of the cast, however, “things went…

