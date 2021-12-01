Heather Dubrow Says Shannon Beador Fight Goes ‘Off the Rails’ Quickly ‘in a Way That’s So Not OK’ (Exclusive) on ‘RHOC’

Heather Dubrow Says Shannon Beador Clash Goes ‘off the Rails’ Quickly ‘in a Way That’s So Not OK’ (Exclusive) on ‘RHOC’

Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County revealed that her happy reunion with Shannon Beador this season is short-lived and “goes off the rails” quickly.

Dubrow spoke exclusively with and revealed that she and Beador had every intention of becoming friends this season, but it didn’t go as planned.

Dubrow admitted that she hadn’t seen much of Beador since leaving RHOC five years ago, but that she was looking forward to reconnecting with her when she returned to the show.

“I’ll tell you this,” she said, “I’ve run into Shannon a couple of times.”

“In the last five years, we’ve texted a few times.

And, to be honest, I believe we both went into the show with good intentions.

But it really goes off the rails, and it goes off the rails incredibly quickly in a way that’s not OK, and it’s incredibly difficult to get back on track.”

The RHOC Season 16 trailer hinted at tension between Dubrow and Beador, particularly when Dubrow appears to be blocking Beador’s call.

“Shannon told me that the two of you were not to be trusted,” Dubrow later says to Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, before confronting Beador.

Could Beador be envious of Dubrow or her return?

She did, however, reveal why she returned and how she was approached about the show.

When she wasn’t on the show, she admitted to not watching RHOC.

“I always say, you don’t follow your sorority Twitter feed after you graduate college,” she explained.

“You move on,” she added, adding that while she didn’t watch the show, she had heard that the previous season had prompted RHOC to take a new direction.

“I mean, I’ve heard,” she explained, “but I don’t know exactly what happened.”

“However, when I was approached to return, it was like, ‘Look, here’s what we’d like to do with the show.’ And I think Andy’s [Cohen] been very vocal about it being time for a reboot.”

Orange County has lost some of its luster.

And, you know, these aspirational lifestyles that are so inspiring.

And then there are the beautiful trips, the clothes, and the friends.

Where are these friends with these relationships, and where is everything?”

According to Dubrow, the season will…

