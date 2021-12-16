Heather Dubrow seriously considered leaving ‘RHOC’ due to the Shannon BeadorNicole James drama (exclusive)

Heather Dubrow Considered Leaving ‘RHOC’ Due to Shannon BeadorNicole James Drama (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow kept her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County a secret for five months before almost giving up her reclaimed orange just five days into season 16.

Heather confesses to ET about rejoining RHOC: “They asked me in December [2020], and I made the decision in January, February, and I didn’t tell a soul.” She left the show in 2016 at the end of season 11, her fifth as a cast member.

However, it wasn’t until June 2021 that word of her return came out.

She declares, “I’m a vault.”

“I didn’t tell anyone, not even my mother.”

Heather decided not to return for season 12 (for which she was reportedly offered a “friend of” role) after seeing the show’s new direction, which was a departure from Heather’s original run’s “aspirational” lifestyle.

Kelly Dodd, an outspoken, unfiltered personality who became a controversial figure in the Real Housewives universe almost immediately after her introduction in Season 11, was added to the cast.

One of her first group interactions occurred at an ill-fated sushi dinner, during which she used the c-word and elicited the now-iconic phrase “This is low, base bulls**t!” from Heather.

Heather’s return to the show came in the same breath as Kelly’s departure from RHOC, prompting speculation that Heather gave the network an ultimatum during her negotiations: either me or her.

Heather quips, “I love how powerful people think I am.”

“Like, if I were that powerful, what could I really do with it?” “No, I mean, when I left the show, it was going in a different direction,” she says.

And when they invited me back on the show, they made it very clear what the show’s trajectory would be, what they were hoping for, and how I would fit into that.

So I was certain that now was the right time for me to return.”

Cut to Heather’s first all-cast event after her return, a party at her Newport Beach mansion (affectionately known as Chateau Dubrow), which took a turn for the worse after a year.

