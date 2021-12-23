Heather Dubrow warns Shannon Beador on ‘RHOC,’ saying, ‘You’re Going to Lose a Lot More Than My Friendship.’

Heather Dubrow warns Shannon Beador on ‘RHOC,’ saying, ‘You Are Going to Lose a Lot More Than My Friendship.’

Heather Dubrow may have apologized to Shannon Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but Dubrow still threatens to come after her or her family.

During the latest episode of RHOC, Dubrow and Beador finally run into each other at Emily Simpson’s husband Shane’s birthday party. Tensions between the women run high, and they eventually speak privately, with Dubrow warning Beador that there will be consequences if she ever comes for her or her family.

When Beador arrives at the party, Dubrow makes herself scarce.

Beador, on the other hand, is only interested in talking about Dubrow.

Beador tells Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, “I wanted to apologize to Heather and tried to talk to her.”

“She wouldn’t talk to me or meet with me,” Simpson says, but she has her own issues with Beador.

Simpson says to Beador, “About things I’ve heard you say about me.”

However, Beador returns to how Simpson and Kirschenheiter failed to keep their promise to her to keep quiet about the Nicole James lawsuit drama.

In a confessional, Beador says of what she told Dubrow, “I said they couldn’t be trusted, absolutely.”

“Let’s take a look at my relationship with Emily and Gina.”

A rumor about my boyfriend was spread among Emily’s friends last year.

“She told Gina about it and made it public,” Beador says, adding that Simpson and Kirschenheiter gossip about hurtful things and that she felt compelled to warn Dubrow about them.

“I thought we were friends, Shannon,” Simpson says to Beador after he accuses her of being “untrustworthy and manipulative.”

Beador claims she never told Dubrow Simpson was manipulative, but she does agree she said she was untrustworthy.

As Kirschenheiter cringes, Simpson says, “So you’re saying Heather is a liar.”

Despite the fact that Simpson agreed she didn’t want any drama at her husband’s party, Dubrow insists on correcting her.

“I don’t know what you guys are doing right now,” Beador says, clearly annoyed, to Simpson and Dubrow.

Simpson claims she overheard Beador describe her as manipulative and untrustworthy.

Dubrow tells Beador, “You said they can’t be trusted.”

“They’re deceitful.”

That is precisely what you have done…

When my kids tell me Santa ate all the cookies on Christmas morning… #RHOCpic.twitter.com/LpCV2ILsfN — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 22, 2021