Heather from ‘Below Deck’ apologized for using a racial slur and stated that she had learned her lesson – Rayna does not appear to agree.

Heather from ‘Below Deck’ apologized for using a racial slur and claimed to have learned her lesson – but Rayna doesn’t seem to agree.

When Heather Chase of Below Deck used the N-word multiple times during a drunken night out with the crew, fans did a double-take.

She chitchatted with deckhand Rayna Lindsey, who said n*****.

Chase responded with the same word, and later on the boat, he repeated it.

Lindsey calmly corrected Chase for repeating the word, and Chase looked embarrassed and ashamed.

She apologized for using the word even though she didn’t remember saying it.

Lindsey, on the other hand, said she doesn’t believe Chase’s apology, despite the fact that she seemed quite at ease using the word.

Following the Below Deck episode, Chase apologized for saying the N-word on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for the pain my ignorance caused Rayna in tonight’s episode,” she wrote shortly after the incident on Instagram.

“While I apologized to Rayna several times throughout the season, I cannot express how sorry I am.”

“Over the past nine months since this episode was filmed, I have learned how my words and actions can affect others and I vow to do better in the future,” she continued. Her post, on the other hand, was met with mostly angry responses, with a few people hoping she truly learned from her mistake.

Lindsay, for one, chastised the network, Chase, and others for their reactions after she revealed that Chase had used the N-word.

In an Instagram story, she also stated that the fallout explains why she appears upset for the rest of the season.

If Paget Berry had returned for Season 2 of Below Deck, he doesn’t believe he would have found love (or stayed in yachting) (exclusive)

Lindsey called Chase’s apology “fake as hell” and said she didn’t believe it was genuine.

Lindsey expressed her opinion on how the plot will develop, particularly if Chase will be held accountable.

Do you think Lindsey forgives Chase for using the N-word? “I don’t,” she said on Instagram.

She went on to say that they were never really friends, but she wished Chase the best of luck.

Following the episode’s airing, several fans took to social media to criticize Bravo and the network’s silence.

“It’s very disappointing that Bravo didn’t respond to Heather’s comment,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Some people reflected on the swift action taken against four Vanderpump Rules cast members and Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean for their roles on the show.