Heather Gay of ‘RHOSLC’ explains why she believes Mary Cosby distanced herself from Whitney Rose.

Heather Gay of ‘RHOSLC’ discusses why she believes Mary Cosby distanced herself from Whitney Rose.

Last season, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were close friends.

However, their friendship appears to be over, especially after a heated argument during a cooking class.

Heather Gay shared her theory on why Cosby has distanced herself from Rose during the Dec. 19 after-show.

In December,

Jennie Nguyen invited the ladies to a peace garden where she wanted to share her culture with them in episode 19 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In addition, the new housewife hoped to settle their differences with Mary Cosby over a bowl of pho.

While Heather Gay and Bill Cosby reconciled, it did not go well, and several cast members left the table.

I have to stan the way Heather exited the bus to get the tea from homeland security!

Following the episode, the cast appeared on the after-show, where the host questioned why Cosby was able to “extend the same grace” to Gay but not to Whitney Rose.

The owner of Wild Rose Beauty claimed that she believed she had triggered the pastor’s “insecurity.”

Gay agreed, claiming that Cosby was aware that Rose had discovered the allegations against her church and had taken steps to distance herself.

She went on to say, “The best offense is a quick defense.”

Gay explained that she is “not an idiot” when asked why she quickly made up with Cosby after feeling strongly about the women not standing up to the pastor.

According to the owner of the Beauty Lab, she witnessed Cosby’s treatment of Rose and did not want to be treated the same way.

Furthermore, Gay stated that she already has a lot on her plate and would like to keep everyone “at peace.”

Mary is confronted by Jennie.

Mary is confronted by Jennie.

Even though she wonders why the Beauty Lab owner “picks” on her, Cosby admitted she likes her co-star and believes Gay “musters up” something to get upset with her, causing the pastor to “retaliate.”

The pastor also claimed that Gay had a habit of speaking negatively about herself, prompting Cosby to want to show her “her worth,” and that the two have no desire to stay angry with each other, making it easy for them to reconcile.

Rose was a regular on RHOSLC Season 1…

