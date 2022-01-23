Heather Gay Slams Jennie Nguyen for ‘Blatantly Racist’ Posts on ‘RHOSLC’

Heather Gay Slams Jennie Nguyen on ‘RHOSLC’ for ‘Blatantly Racist’ Posts

Heather Gay is the latest Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member to speak out about Jennie Nguyen’s saga.

Gay is now calling out her fellow housewife for her “blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared” after the latter was exposed for sharing and liking anti-BLM Facebook posts.

Gay was perhaps the most vehement in his condemnation of Nguyen’s heinous Facebook posts.

On Instagram, the latter addressed the situation and called out her co-star.

Because Nguyen’s posts were interpreted as anti-BLM, Gay was the only one to say, “Black Lives Matter.”

“I can finally speak out today and say that I am deeply shocked, saddened, and disappointed by one of my fellow castmates’ blatantly racist and derogatory statements,” the statement reads.

“There can be no safe haven for hateful anti-Black and violent rhetoric in this world.”

It is up to each of us to do anti-racism work and educate ourselves on other people’s experiences.”

“I am constantly learning and want to use this platform to lead with love and empathy while condemning actions of ignorance and racism,” Gay continued in his statement.

BLACK LIVES MATTER, and anyone who says otherwise will never have my support.”

Heather Gay (@heathergay) shared this post on Twitter.

Meredith Marks, star of ‘RHOSLC,’ calls Jennie Nguyen’s offensive posts ‘vile.’

It didn’t take long for Gay’s RHOSLC fans to respond after she made her statement on social media.

The vast majority of her responses backed up her words and backed her up in their condemnation of Nguyen.

“There is no such thing as a period of time.”

I appreciate the directness of the message.

“Thank you,” one of the fans replied.

“This is the only response I can think of.”

A follower added the hashtag (hashtag)BLM.

“Even before there was a show, you stood by these principles and led with love every day.”

This is why you are an inspiration to all of us,” said one Instagram user.

“Omg! Heather, we’d be best friends! You’re just amazing! What an Ally!! You’re such a love!!” said another fan.

“This is a statement now.”

Another supporter said, “A clear, to-the-point, transparent statement.”

“That’s Heather! I’ve been waiting for you to respond all day!”

Another Instagram user said, “You didn’t disappoint.”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.