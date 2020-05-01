Heather Locklear, 58, agreed right away to the Melrose Place reunion

Heather Locklear did not hesitate when she was asked to star in the Melrose Place reunion to raise money for the Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her co-star Daphne Zuniga told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that the 58-year-old blonde bombshell, who played villain Amanda Woodward on the Nineties series, was game immediately.

‘She responded right away,’ the 57-year-old Zuniga said. ‘She was like, Yeah, let’s do it!’

Josie Bissett is also ‘super excited’ that Locklear is taking part.

‘She’s just so good,’ Bissett, 49, said. ‘I mean, to play a bi*** or whatever, it’s hard to do that and be likable. She’s so got it. She’s so good.’

‘For seven years, she did it,’ Zuniga said. ‘[Amanda] did so many horrible things over and over and over and you still cared about her.’

‘The group would just not be complete without any of us missing,’ Laura Leighton added. ‘So, we are so happy that the whole gang will be there.’

They will be in a Stars In The House special on Tuesday.

Taking part in the video chat will be Locklear, Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Leighton, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Zuniga.

The virtual meet-up, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, raises money for The Actors Fund and will see much of the cast reminiscing and sharing stories from the soap opera.

Viewers can donate while they watch and are able to interact with the hosts and stars in real time throughout the livestream which starts at 8pm ET.

‘Seth and I believe that in this time of social distancing and isolation, much happiness can be found by seeing familiar faces from shows beloved by the whole world,’ said Wesley.

‘We call these shows comfort TV. And we plan on having even more every week, along with our beloved theatre pals – all for The Actors Fund.’

The super popular drama was a spin-off of Beverly Hills 90201 and aired on Fox from 1992 to 1999.

It followed the lives of a group of young adults living in the same West Hollywood apartment complex.

The series was brought back in 2009 by CW for just one season.

Since the first show, the Stars in the House YouTube series has raised more than $240,150 to benefit The Actors Fund which fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Previous episodes have reunited the casts of Frasier, Glee, Desperate Housewives, SCTV and Taxi, as well as original Broadway casts from Spring Awakening and Les Misérables, among others.

There was a mini Melrose reunion in November 2019 as Josie, Laura, Doug, Andrew , Courtney and Daphne enjoyed a night out in New York City together and snapped a picture together.

Daphne posted it to her Instagram writing ‘Ran into some friends in New York! #melroseplace #nyc #friends4ever’

Meanwhile, Heather is doing well as she self-isolated in her Thousand Oaks, California mansion with her 22-year-old daughter Ava Sambora and their dog.

The Dallas actress is ‘strong and clear headed’ after being sober for one year, according to a source that spoke with People.

A friend told the site on Wednesday that the Dynasty actress is ‘in a great place.’

‘She’s strong and clear-headed,’ after getting treatment last year, added the pal.

‘Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter,’ said another source. This week, the TV vet said she was in love with her daughter and her dog as she shared a video of them together in her kitchen.

‘She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,’ said the pal.

‘It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around.’

Locklear marked her one year sober anniversary with a thoughtful post to Instagram in which she shared a long quote from Maya Angelou which presumably reflected some of the things she has learned over the past 12 months.

In the caption, she wrote: ‘Hugs will come later!’ in a reference to the fact that everyone is currently self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quote she posted included the following: ‘I’ve learned that no matter what happens, or how bad its seems today, life does go on and and it will be better tomorrow….

‘I’ve learned that making a ‘living’ is not the same thing as making a ‘life’….. ‘I’ve learned that life sometimes gives you a second chance.

‘I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’

In February 2018 she was arrested for domestic violence and for battery against a police officer who attended the incident at her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California.

In June, she was arrested again for allegedly verbally and physically abusing an ambulance EMT who responded to her home following a call for help.

Then in November 2018, she was placed on a 5150 hold after her therapist determined that she was experiencing a mental breakdown.

In August 2019, Locklear pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor counts: five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an emergency medical personnel, and two counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer.

She was ordered to complete a 30-day residential rehab stay in a mental health facility with a 120-day jail sentence suspended.