Heather McDonald collapsed on stage for what reason?

Heather McDonald, who is best known for her work on Chelsea Lately, collapsed on stage during a performance on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Chelsea Handler, her former coworker, had been taken to the hospital the day before for an unrelated “health scare.”

Heather McDonald performed stand-up comedy in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday night.

The star reportedly collapsed to the floor and hit her head after delivering her second joke.

Prior to her fall, she said, “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted, flu shot, shingle shot, and haven’t gotten Covid and Jesus loves me most.”

Heather’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

The incident was initially misinterpreted by some audience members as part of Heather’s act, until an EMT nurse from the audience rushed to the stage to help.

Heather apologized to fans via Instagram from her hospital bed, saying, “I’m so, so sorry.”

I passed out in front of the audience.

I felt dizzy after telling one joke.”

“Oh my God, I feel terrible,” she continued.

I will return.

In my entire life, I’ve never, ever fainted.”

Heather was reportedly driven to the hospital by her sister-in-law, where she underwent a number of tests, including a CAT scan and bloodwork.

Heather McDonald was born in the San Fernando Valley of California on June 14, 1970.

She is a writer, comedian, and actress.

Heather rose to fame as a guest on Chelsea Lately and its spin-off, After Lately, while growing up in Southern California.

Heather was a writer on the show and frequently appeared in various segments and sketches.

Juicy Scoop, a podcast hosted by the 51-year-old, is also available.

You’ll Never Blue Ball in This Town Again: One Woman’s Painfully Funny Quest to Give It Up was her first memoir, and it was published in 2010.

Heather McDonald and Peter Dobias married on May 27, 2000, in Los Angeles, California.

Drake, Brandon, and Mackenzie Dobias are their three children.

Heather McDonald’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Heather was a writer and performer on the MTV show Lyricist Lounge in the early 2000s, in addition to her work with Chelsea Handler.

Frasier, Watching Ellie, Reno 911!, Quintuplets, Malcolm in the Middle, Drake and Josh, White Chicks, and Dance Flick were among the shows and films in which she appeared as a guest star.

My Inappropriate Life (Some Stories Not Suitable for Nuns, Children, or Mature Adults) was her second memoir, which she published in 2013.

Heather McDonald: I Don’t Mean to Brag was released the following year, and it was her first solo comedy special.

