Heather McDonald posted a terrifying video of her black eyes from her hospital bed two days after collapsing and breaking her skull.

HEATHER McDonald uploaded a terrifying video of her black eyes from her hospital bed two days after collapsing on stage and breaking her skull.

In an Instagram video, Heather, 51, gave a raunchy update on her health situation.

“How are you doing, Heather?” a person off-camera inquired in the short clip.

Before responding, the Leprechaun Returns star coughed.

“Two days after my stage fall,” the text stated.

The stand-up comic’s head and hair were wrapped in a white bandage.

Heather’s cheeks were paler than usual, and her eyes had become darker.

“Oh, I’ll tell you how I’m doing!” said the former Chelsea Lately comedian.

“Not well, b*tch!” she exclaimed, smiling at the camera.

“In the words of Dorinda Medly, How was I doing? Feeling better now,” Heather captioned the photo.

Heather has shared a number of videos on social media recently.

The comic from After Lately shared the terrifying moment she collapsed on stage in Tempe, Arizona.

She had only delivered about two jokes from her set before collapsing during her stand-up routine.

“I’m double vaxxed, booster, flu shot, and I’ll be honest, I also have the shingles shot, and I still get my period, yes!” Heather explained.

“Clearly, Jesus loves me the most…seriously,” she continued. “I traveled to Mexico twice, did shows, meet and greets, and never got COVID.”

The TV personality “passed out” and fell to the ground.

“NEW JUICY SCOOP OUT NOW: I fainted on stage and fractured my skull in front of a sold out show at the @tempeimprov,” Heather captioned the photo.

“What do you think caused it?” she then asked her followers.

The White Chicks comedian had reportedly fainted due to “dehydration,” according to her management.

“She was tested and does not have COVID,” the star’s representatives said in a statement to Arizona’s 12 News.

Heather’s management also stated that she had no alcohol in her system prior to or during the performance.

Heather had previously taken to social media to provide an update on her health status before sharing the footage.

“I’m so, so sorry,” she said from her hospital bed.

On stage, I blacked out.

“You can see what happened to my eye… when I fell.”

Oh, God, I’m in such a bad mood right now.

“I will return.”

“I’ve never fainted in my life,” she concluded.

Heather’s former colleague Chelsea Handler, 46, was hospitalized on the same day for unrelated reasons.

Chelsea announced from her hospital bed to her fans that she was…

