Heather Milligan is the girlfriend of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Heather Milligan is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend.

It’s unlikely that anyone hasn’t heard of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Heather Milligan, his girlfriend, and he have been having a romantic relationship.

Heather is 47 years old, having been born on November 9th, 1974.

Her occupation is that of a physical therapist.

Heather and Arnie have a lot in common, including a shared interest in sports.

Heather has her own practice, Elite Ortho Sport, where she treats professional athletes for sports injuries, according to her Twitter account.

She has even treated some of the competitors in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous strength competition, the Arnold Strongman Classic.

After being seen kissing in Santa Monica in 2013, the couple has been together since then.

A 28-year age difference might be an issue for some couples, but not for these two.

They are still as in love as they were when they were first seen together, seven years later.

They’ve traveled around the world together, including trips to Europe, during their time together.

During their quarantine, the couple was frequently seen getting some exercise by biking around their neighborhood.

Arnold and Heather have no children, and it’s unclear whether Heather has any.

Arnie, on the other hand, is the father of five children.

Katherine (1989), Christina (1991), Patrick (1993), and Christopher (1997) are his four children from his first marriage to Maria Shriver.

After Arnie had an affair with his housekeeper, Joseph Baena was born on October 2, 1997.

Only five days after his son Christopher, Joseph was born.

He was married to Maria Shriver before he met Heather.

At the Robert F Kennedy Tennis Tournament in August 1977, he met the television journalist, who is President John F Kennedy’s niece.

They married in 1986 but divorced in May 2011 after a 25-year relationship.

Maria and Arnold officially divorced on December 29, 2021, after more than a decade since Maria filed for divorce in 2011.