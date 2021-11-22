Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child.

Love comes first, then marriage…

Despite the fact that Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have just returned from their honeymoon, the happy couple is already planning for the future.

Heather and Tarek, in particular, appear to be eager to expand their family by giving Tarek’s two children—Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—a new sibling.

As Tarek stated on Monday’s E! News Daily Pop,

The newlyweds are not only “talking about having babies,” but also “practicing having babies” on their 22nd anniversary.

Heather told hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, “I’m more open to it because our lives are already crazy.”

“We have two children.”

I’ve already given birth to a child.

So I’m thinking, “Why don’t we have one more?”

Heather and Tarek have devised a strategy to speed up the process.

“We’re going to freeze embryos first, then see what happens,” the star of Selling Sunset continued.

Meanwhile, the couple is eagerly awaiting the premiere of Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, a documentary about their wedding that will air on HGTV and be available to stream on Discovery(plus).

Heather admitted on Daily Pop that she had second thoughts about filming their wedding, but now that she thinks about it, she’s glad they went ahead with it.

“I was like, ‘I wish we didn’t do this,’ right before,” she explained, “because it’s such a personal, intimate day.”

“For me, a girl’s wedding day is one of the most important defining moments of her life, and I was just so worried that something would go wrong or that it wouldn’t turn out the way we had hoped.”

However, we were so unconcerned about the cameras that we failed to notice them.

We weren’t paying attention at all.”

“It was nice,” Tarek agreed, adding.

It was as if the cameras didn’t exist.

We didn’t want it to feel like filming or work, so that was a big consideration.

“All we wanted was for the cameras to capture our wedding, which I believe they did.”

The couple continued to talk about their wedding details, from their self-written vows and post-reception pizza to an air conditioning mishap that forced Tarek and his groomsmen to switch rooms three times, unbeknownst to Heather, who had the “perfect” day—and eventually answered the question they had…

