Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Relationship: A Timeline

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s whirlwind love story is too adorable to put into words.

The twosome met for the first time on July 4, 2019, while boating with mutual friends in Newport Beach, California.

El Moussa and Young were spotted getting cozy on a boat in Redondo Beach, California, later that month.

After that, in August, the Flip or Flop star confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

He posted a photo of the two together at the time, along with a sweet message about how he was able to find happiness in love.

“I’ll be honest and say that after the last three years, I never expected to meet someone special.”

Then, out of nowhere, @heatherraeyoung appeared in my life,” he said.

“She ‘did that thing to my tummy’ the first time I saw her smile, and I knew I needed to get to know her right away… so I asked her out!! She said yes.”

“You just never know what tomorrow brings!” El Moussa continued. “I couldn’t predict [my]divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury!”

I just want the world to know that I met someone special who inspires me to be a better man.”

