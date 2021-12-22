Heather Rae Young’s Cutest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s Two Children: Pictures

Heather Rae Young formed a strong bond with Tarek El Moussa’s two children long before their July 2020 engagement.

After they went out “a few times,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star told his daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, about his relationship with the Selling Sunset star.

“After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly, and hanging out, and that made them laugh and put a face to her name,” the California native told Today in December 2019.

Brayden eventually warmed up to Young after his older brother was “comfortable” with him “right away.”

El Moussa exclaimed at the time that they have a “nice bond.”

(The children are shared by him and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.)

The former model wrote on Instagram in August 2020 that she enjoys being a “bonus mom” to the kids.

“Watching them grow up so loving and curious about life in front of my eyes,” she added, signing the caption “Future Mrs.

“El Moussa,” says the narrator of the story.

Young shared Instagram footage from Brayden’s 5th birthday party, writing, “I can’t wait to be their ‘official’ stepmom,” a week after saying that Taylor and Brayden have her “whole heart.”

I’d never experienced love like this before these two came into my life.

When I first met @therealtarekelmoussa, I had no idea he was a father.

We quickly fell in love, and loving him meant loving everything.

“I adore my close-knit family.”

Taylor and Brayden joined Anstead at El Moussa in 2010 and 2015.

From 2009 to 2018, he was married to the Christina on the Coast actress, and she married Ant Antstead the same year they divorced.

One year after the birth of their son Hudson, Christina and the Wheeler Dealers host announced their separation in September 2020.

From Halloween costumes to sweet selfies, Young has spent time with El Moussa’s family over the years.

Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two children long before they married in July 2020.

Tarek El Moussa stars in Flipping 101.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Heather Rae Young’s Sweetest Moments With Tarek El Moussa’s 2 Kids: Pics