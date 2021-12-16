Heather Reveals a Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Moment Before Walking Down the Aisle (Exclusive) from ‘Tarek and Heather The Big I Do’

Heather Reveals a Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Moment Before Walking Down the Aisle in ‘Tarek and Heather The Big I Do’ (Exclusive)

Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop and Heather Rae Young of Selling Sunset discussed their HGTV wedding special, Tarek and Heather the Big I Do, and revealed a few sweet (and funny) moments that didn’t make the cut.

Producers crammed countless hours of wedding planning and preparation into the special episode, according to the couple.

Of course, not everything made it to the airwaves.

Young recalled a special moment she had with her father just before walking down the aisle.

She described it as a “moment she’ll never forget.”

“I was standing at the top of the aisle with my dad and we just stood there and took it all in,” she recalled.

She continued, “And we just had that moment to watch Tarek standing up there waiting for me.”

“To see all of our friends waiting there, the kids.”

And, you know, I’d have loved to have that pause at the top of the aisle right before my father and I looked at each other and said, “OK, let’s do this.”

While Young wishes that scene had been included, she explained that they had a lot of creative control over the special.

“Tarek and I were able to see a rough cut of the wedding special earlier on.”

“And the network paid close attention to our input throughout the entire filming process,” she added.

“We had a lot of creative freedom because filming the wedding was such a big decision for us.”

And, you know, HGTV did such an amazing job ensuring that our wedding day was completely stress-free.

We told them we really wanted it shot like a wedding video in the lead up to the wedding, and they agreed.

We didn’t want it to feel like we were filming a wedding special or a job.”

El Moussa, who is known for his quick jokes and witty sense of humour, admitted that some levity was left out.

He said, “It’s in our home wedding video.”

“We cracked a few jokes, just like during the vows.

I tried to tease the audience a little.

So that didn’t work.”

Tarek and Heather’s The Big I Do premieres TOMORROW at 8 p.m. ETPT on @hgtv!!! So mark your calendars…

You’re invited!! Tarek and Heather The Big I Do premieres TOMORROW at 8PM ET/PT on @hgtv!!! So mark your calendars and get ready for a wholeeee lot of love ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WUK9jeRiLI — Heather Rae El Moussa (@HeatherRaeYoung) December 15, 2021