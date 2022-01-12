Heidi Klum, a supermodel, makes an unlikely transition to pop stardom, collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg on her first single.

Heidi Klum, the supermodel, makes the unlikely move to become a pop star, collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg on her debut single.

Heidi Klum, one of the world’s most stunningly beautiful supermodels, is about to show off her musical abilities after years of flaunting her incredible figure.

I can reveal that the A-list fashionista has collaborated on a club-ready dance track with rapper Snoop Dogg and producer duo Weddingcake to kick off 2022.

One of the top goals on her bucket list for the year was to release a single called Chai Tea With Heidi, which will be released on Friday.

In order to make a strong first impression, the accompanying music video was shot by renowned photographer Rankin.

Heidi proves that less is more in the video with the rapper, going braless beneath her see-through corset.

She completes her look with fishnets and heels, turning up the heat even more, while Snoop chooses a garish orange fur-trimmed jacket.

“I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself, so it was definitely something I was considering,” Heidi said of her foray into the world of pop.

“However, I knew there was only one person with whom I wanted to sing.”

I’m a huge Snoop Dogg fan, so I figured I had no choice but to go all out.

“I contacted him about the idea, and he invited me to come to his studio, much to my surprise and delight.”

“I love a song that makes people want to dance and have a good time, and Snoop helped deliver just that,” she continued.

“I have to pinch myself now and then to make sure I’m not dreaming because this is truly a dream come true.”

” he says.

Heidi sings two lines from Rod Stewart’s 1983 classic, Baby Jane, as a tribute to her British fans.

Heidi’s song will also get a boost as the title song of Germany’s Next Top Model’s 17th season.

I’ll admit that it’s been a while since I’ve seen a Snoop Dogg video, but with Heidi on board, it’s piqued my interest.

In a headscarf and puffy gilet, RIHANNA channels her inner Dot Cotton.

Given that it was a designer item from Balenciaga and Gucci’s new collaboration, the Bajan star might not appreciate me saying that.

She wore the outfit to dinner with boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi, a celebrity hotspot.

However, the outfit’s cost was not comparable to what you’d find in Walford Market.

Rihanna’s headscarf was £390, and her gilet was £1,850.

