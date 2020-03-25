Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz “Staying Apart” as They Await Coronavirus Test Results

UPDATE: Heidi Klum is breathing a sigh of relief after testing negative for the coronavirus. On Tuesday afternoon, the celebrity shared on Instagram she is happy and healthy. “Day 14 of staying HOME. #covid_19negative,” she captioned a photo of herself laying in the grass.

She did not reveal the results of husband Tom Kaulitz‘s test.

Heidi Klum says she finally got tested for the novel coronavirus after saying last week that she felt ill and was unable to get a test.

Now, the 46-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and supermodel awaits the results as she self-quarantines at home. Meanwhile, her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, recently returned from abroad, got tested for the virus as well and is also hunkering down at their house…away from her.

“Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill,” Klum wrote on Instagram on Friday night. “To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️”

Klum shared a video of her and her husband, 30, kissing through a closed window.

Kaulitz’s band, Tokio Hotel, had recently performed in Mexico before cutting short their tour, which was to continue in South America. More than 6,000 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and more than 163,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China late last year. In the United States, 62 people have died and more than 3,100 people have tested positive.

Coronavirus tests are hard to obtain in the country due to government bureaucracy, even at well-funded, large hospitals in major cities. Scores of people reporting cold and flu-like symptoms and hoping to be tested for the virus, which is especially dangerous to the elderly and the immunocompromised, have been turned away in recent weeks.

Millions of people worldwide have been self-isolating at home in a bid to minimize their risk of contracting the virus, with many countries imposing closures of borders, schools and businesses, as well as mandatory quarantines and travel restrictions. Filming on America’s Got Talent and other major Hollywood productions has shut down.

“These are strange times… but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe,” Klum wrote. “Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well.”

“I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope!” she continued. “Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput#bekindtoeachother.”

(This story was originally published on Sun. Mar. 15, 2020 at 11:04 a.m. PST.)