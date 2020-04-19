Heidi Klum and the 4 children from Ex Seal wear facial masks on a rare family photo

Heidi Klum rarely holds back on social media and publishes intimate moments with her husband Tom Kaulitz in addition to the occasionally stripped picture. But when it comes to her four children, she is much more careful, rarely shows her faces and mainly shoots them from behind. On Sunday, however, she made an exception – no doubt thanks to the fact that her brood is adorned with protective face masks as she isolates herself in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The children of the supermodel with ex-husband Seal – the eldest daughter Leni, 15, are the biological child of the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, but were raised by Klum and the “crazy” singer – seldom appeared on her mother’s Instagram page. Together with Leni, the sons Henry (14) and Johan (13) posed with Klum, as did the youngest daughter Lou (10). With a black fabric mask, the new husband Kaulitz joined the group and the two dogs of the family.

The 46-year-old Make the cut host also shared a photo of Leni walking with one of the dogs on Instagram stories. The teenager turns 16 in May.



The fans praised the “beautiful family” who, in the midst of the guidelines for staying at home and the health concerns of Klum and Kaulitz, are taking to safety. Last month, the couple announced that they were socially dissociating from each other while fighting some symptoms related to COVID-19, although each later tested negative for the virus.





