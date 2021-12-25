Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, and More Celebrity Newlyweds Spend Their First Christmas Together

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, and Others Spend Their First Christmas Together

Christmas is best spent with loved ones, and some of our favorite newlywed celebrity couples got to spend the most wonderful time of year with each other for the first time.

Heidi Klum, for example, married her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in secret in February 2019 before saying “I do” in a more lavish ceremony in Italy in August.

As seen in a photo posted by the supermodel to Instagram in December, the happy couple began their Christmas celebrations early.

Bill Kaulitz, her husband’s twin brother, and her four children, Helene, Henry, Johan, and Lou, 10, were also present.

Klum had previously told Us Weekly and other reporters in September that things between her children and the musician were “so far, so good,” adding that he thought everything was “working out pretty well.”

In 2019, Hilary Duff had her happiest Christmas yet, as she married Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard wedding on December 21.

Several days later, the 32-year-old singer shared a glimpse into the newlyweds’ first Christmas as a married couple.

She shared an Instagram photo of the couple with their 14-month-old daughter Banks and her 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Haylie Duff, Lizzie McGuire’s older sister, previously spoke to Us exclusively about the Duff family’s holiday traditions.

“We have a tradition called caviar Christmas,” Haylie explained in December 2017, “where everyone brings a small tin of caviar, from expensive to cheap, and we mark how much they are on the bottom, then we take the lids off and turn it upside down so that you can’t see and everyone tries it.”

“In the end, we always choose the middle of the line or the cheapest caviar as the best.”

We’ve done it for a few years as a fun little party tradition.”

The Napoleon Dynamite star also revealed that their family has an “open-door policy” and that they frequently “have a straggler or two.”

Heather and Tarek El Moussa a few months after Tarek El Moussa.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

How Celebrity Newlyweds Spent Their 1st Christmas Together: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, More