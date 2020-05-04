Heidi Klum congratulates daughter Leni on her 16th birthday – and shows her face

This photo should cause astonishment. Heidi Klum posted a picture of herself and daughter Leni on Instagram. In itself, this is nothing special, after all, Klums four children are more often on their social media channels. The faces of Leni, Johan, Henry and Lou are usually only pixelated, or covered by an emoji.

Heidi Klum posts picture of daughter Leni

Not so the latest picture that the 46-year-old uploaded to Instagram. She can be seen on it together with her older daughter Leni – without pixelation and without emoji. This could be mainly because the photo is a few years old and the 16-year-old no longer looks like it. With the old snapshot, Klum congratulates her daughter on her birthday. “Happy sweet 16 Leni,” she writes. “My kind, loving, smart, funny, beautiful Leni. I am proud to be your mom” (in German: “My nice, loving, clever, funny, beautiful Leni. I am proud to be your mother”).

In the comments below the post, the teen thanks her famous mother. “Love you mama,” writes Leni, whose father is Formula One manager Flavio Briatore.

Leni dares to go public

Leni Klum has been in the spotlight for several weeks now. She now has her own verified Instagram profile and regularly posts pictures and stories there. However, she doesn’t show her face (yet), but instead takes pictures of a fashion shoot. Heidi Klum recently revealed to the US magazine “People” that Leni himself apparently has ambitions to get started in the business. “The only one who wants to follow in my footsteps so far is my eldest daughter Leni,” said Klum. However, the GNTM chief judge emphasized that she did not want to push any of her children in any direction.

So maybe the public will soon see 16-year-old Leni – and not just a child’s photo.

source: “People”