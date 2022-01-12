Heidi Klum goes commando in a cheeky snap to flaunt her incredible figure.

In a cheeky photo, Heidi Klum goes commando to flaunt her incredible figure.

In a laced-up dress, model Heidi Klum goes commando for this cheeky photo.

As she posed in the revealing yellow outfit, the 48-year-old German actress smiled brightly.

“This is my new favorite dress,” the mother of four captioned photos on Instagram, clearly feeling that less is more.

What is there to dislike about knot?

Throughout the winter, the supermodel has flaunted her amazing figure in revealing outfits.

She had a major wardrobe malfunction last year while taking photos with her America’s Got Talent co-stars.

The TV host reshared a fan’s amusing TikTok video of her squeezing into a selfie with Sofia Vergara, 49.

In the hilarious video, the German model leaned over so far to fit in the shot that her backside was completely exposed.

“When Heidi Klum had so much fun at AGT Watch at the end,” the original video creator captioned his upload.

Heidi re-posted the video to her Instagram account, writing, “Note to self…. don’t bend over in a short skirt.”

Despite the fact that fans got a glimpse of the mother of four at an inopportune time, she looked stunning in her tiny orange feathered mini dress.

Throughout the summer, the Victoria’s Secret model has continued to flaunt her amazing body.