Heidi Klum kisses her husband Tom Kaulitz, who is wrapped in a bedsheet, while naked on the stairwell of a (dollar)10 million mansion.

Heidi Klum kisses her husband Tom Kaulitz, who is wrapped in a bedsheet, while standing naked on the stairwell of a (dollar)10 million mansion.

SUPERMODEL Heidi Klum left little to the imagination as she kissed her husband Tom Kaulitz fully naked.

The stunning mother-of-four was photographed posing from the stairwell of her (dollar)10 million mansion, wrapped in a bedsheet.

The 48-year-old actress shared three candid photos, the first of which showed the model from behind, trying to conceal her modesty with a white sheet.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, on the other hand, showed off her perky bum and a flash of her side boob.

Heidi cuddled her Irish wolfhound Anton in another photo, while still wrapped in a bedsheet and wearing a Santa hat.

Heidi and her 32-year-old hubby Tom were seen gazing at each other and sharing a kiss in the final image.

Heidi captioned the photos on social media, “Let’s go back to bed.”

Heidi’s announcement comes after she had a major wardrobe malfunction while filming AGT in August.

Throughout the summer, the supermodel has flaunted her incredible figure in revealing outfits.

While taking photos with her America’s Got Talent co-stars, she had a major wardrobe malfunction.

The TV host reshared a fan’s hilarious TikTok video of herself squeezing into a selfie with Sofia Vergara, 49.

In the hilarious video, the German model leaned over so far to fit in the shot that her backside was completely exposed.

“When Heidi Klum had so much fun at AGT Watch at the end,” wrote the original video creator.

Heidi re-posted the video to her Instagram account, writing, “Note to self…. don’t bend over in a short skirt.”

..”

Despite the fact that fans got a sneak peek of the mother of four at an inopportune moment, she looked stunning in her tiny orange feathered mini dress.

Throughout the summer, the Victoria’s Secret model has continued to flaunt her amazing body.

Heidi made a statement on the red carpet for America’s Got Talent in August, wearing a stunning patchwork three-piece ensemble.

With bright pink earrings and a bold lip to match, the host looked upbeat in her colorful ensemble.

The TV personality went make-up-free earlier in the season as she prepared to watch her show with a large furry friend.

Heidi snuggled up with Anton, her massive Irish wolfhound, as they awaited the premiere of AGT.

The busy actress wore pajamas with photos of her co-stars on them, giving her a fresh-faced look.

Only a few days prior, the show’s producer shared a racy photo of herself cutting her shirt in half to show her support for German soccer…

