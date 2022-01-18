Heidi Klum once broke an (11 million dollar) Victoria’s Secret bra while attempting to demonstrate a cool talent.

Heidi Klum once broke an (11 million dollar) Victoria’s Secret bra while attempting to demonstrate a cool skill.

Heidi Klum is a model who rose to fame as a result of her work.

She has worn many expensive outfits on the job as a supermodel.

She once presented a special bra from Victoria’s Secret that cost (dollar)11 million dollars.

Unfortunately, Klum broke it by accident while attempting to demonstrate a unique skill.

Klum was born in Germany and raised there.

She began modeling in her native country in the early 1990s and quickly expanded her career internationally.

Klum rose to fame after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated and becoming a Victoria’s Secret model in the second half of the decade.

Klum was inducted as a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 1999.

She later became a well-known brand spokesperson.

The “Fantasy Bra” was also worn by Klum at three different Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

In 2010, Klum’s contract with Victoria’s Secret came to an end.

“All good things must come to an end,” she told Page Six at the time.

Victoria’s Secret is one of my all-time favorite brands.

It’s been a fantastic experience.”

Klum was promoting a (dollar)11 million “Fantasy Bra” in 2003.

She wore the bra on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno with the intention of showing it to the audience.

It did, however, break in the middle of the show.

Klum made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, where she admitted that this was “the worst public wardrobe malfunction” she had ever experienced.

She explained, “I was yodeling, and it naturally broke while I was yodeling.”

“I was supposed to show it, but I couldn’t, and I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, they’re going to be so mad at me now that I can’t show why I’m supposed to be here.’

Then they were forced to take a commercial break.

Martin Short arrived and took care of everything.

It was amusing.”

When Ellen DeGeneres inquired about the link between yodeling and bra breaking, Klum explained that yodeling requires a lot of chest movement, which can snap a bra.

