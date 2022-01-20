Heidi Klum’s legs are insured for (dollar)2.2 million, but why did one leg cost more than the other?

Heidi Klum revealed that her legs are insured for over (dollar)2 million, and she isn’t the only celebrity with such a high-priced policy.

The Victoria’s Secret model also revealed that one of her legs is covered for a greater amount of money than the other.

Here are all of the information we have so far.

Heidi Klum made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 18th.

The model had to complete a sentence with the first thing that came to mind during a game called “Heidi Blanking Klum.”

“My legs were insured for (dollar)2 million… another body part that should also be insured is my ___,” one of the sentences read.

Klum responded with a playful cupping of her breasts and a smile, “Is not, but should.”

She then clarified that she did not take out a policy on her well-known legs.

Klum admitted to DeGeneres, “I didn’t insure them.”

“It wasn’t me who insured them, it was a client.”

The model talked about her famous gams with People in 2017.

“I’ve always enjoyed, and still enjoy, showing off my legs in super short miniskirts,” Klum said.

“Legs are sexy, in my opinion.”

When I go out or walk down the red carpet, I like to draw attention to my legs.

“Yes, I do.”

Klum also revealed to DeGeneres that one of her legs is insured for a higher amount than the other, and there’s a reason for it.

“One was actually more expensive than the other because I fell into a glass when I was young and have a big scar,” the model explained.

“Of course, I have so much spray tan on right now that you can’t see it, but one was more expensive than the other.”

The scarred leg is insured for one million dollars, while the other is insured for 1.2 million dollars.

“Some people do strange things,” Klum added.

Heidi Klum isn’t the only celebrity who has a leg insurance policy.

Mariah Carey took out a (dollar)35 million insurance policy on her voice and a separate (dollar)35 million policy on her legs in 2016, according to Yahoo.

After winning the Venus Breeze “Celebrity Legs of a Goddess” Award in 2007, Rihanna purchased a $1 million insurance policy for her legs.

