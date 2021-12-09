Heidi Klum’s Under-(dollar)20 Secret to Scar-Free Pimple Popping

First and foremost, if you can’t stop yourself from popping a pimple, make sure you’re using the proper technique to avoid aggravating the situation.

Second, you’ll need a high-quality product to help that popped pimple heal faster and more effectively.

This Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a celebrity favorite.

Many celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and others, swear by this lotion.

Heidi Klum, who told Who What Wear earlier this year that she tells her 16-year-old daughter not to pick or touch her pimples, but she does it herself, is another big fan.

You just have to! I’ve learned how to squeeze them properly over the years, and that’s the key.

It’s never a good idea to do it with your nails.

You should do it with your knuckles, going deep and thoroughly.

If you don’t get it all out, it will take longer to heal than if you just leave it alone, and it will also leave scarring!” “I find that Mario Badescu Drying Lotion works well, but only after you’ve gotten it all out.”

This award-winning drying lotion is a huge hit for a reason: it offers a realistic perspective and practical advice.

This product is for you if you’re ready to draw out impurities while you sleep — or during the day if you don’t mind some temporary pink freckles —

