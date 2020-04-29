Heidi Montag runs errands in tiny pink shorts and cropped t-shirt

Heidi Montag turned heads as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Foregoing a mask and gloves, the reality star instead wore a skimpy curve-hugging ensemble amid the spring heatwave in the city.

Heidi, 33, wore some tiny pink shorts and a cropped t-shirt as she was spotted hopping out of her SUV with a black backpack.

The mother-of-one has been spending her time at home working out and creating TikTok videos which she shares to Instagram.

Heidi is mom to son Gunner Stone, two, with husband Spencer, 36.

The Hills star – who infamously went under the knife in 2010 to have multiple cosmetic procedures – went makeup free and wore her blonde locks up in a ponytail.

Before the lockdown began Heidi and Spencer started filming the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, but like many Hollywood productions, filming has been shutdown for the foreseeable future.

Last month it was revealed that Mischa Barton would not be returning for the second installment.

The former OC actress, 34, was the only one not asked to return for season two, because producers thought her story line was ‘a bit bland,’ and her personality ‘a little boring,’ TMZ reported.

Her replacement is said to be socialite Caroline D’Amore who is heir to popular food chain D’Amore’s Pizzeria.

In July 2019, MTV renewed the series for a second season, but did not reveal an air date.

The original series aired from 2006 to 2010.