Heinz Beans and Dairy Milk bags go on sale for £900, leaving shoppers speechless.

Heinz Beans and Dairy Milk bags are on sale for £900, leaving shoppers speechless.

Are you looking for a unique bag for your next event? Are you a foodie? If so, this could be the bag for you.

However, there is one flaw: the price.

You might be in luck this year if you’re looking for a fancy and unique bag to buy for any upcoming events.

Why? Because there are several food-themed tote bags on the market right now, one of which features the Heinz Beans logo.

Anya Hindmarch’s tote bags are made from recycled satin materials and cost an eye-watering £895.

“Making the ordinary extraordinary has long been part of the Anya Hindmarch story,” reads the description of the one-of-a-kind fashion item.

“These sequined evening totes are a luxurious, beautifully crafted take on our favorite household brands, and they make for a whimsical evening bag option.”

“Creativity, modern craftsmanship, and personalisation sit at the heart of everything Anya Hindmarch does,” they explain on their website.

“Anya Hindmarch is committed to producing responsibly and is constantly innovating to reduce its environmental impact, as well as using its platform to promote sustainability education and discussion.”

They have Golden Syrup, Marmite, Coca-Cola Zero, Rolo, Tomato Ketchup, Dairy Milk, Walkers crisps, and the Christmas classic Quality Street in addition to their aquamarine sequenced bag.

If you like the look of them but think the price is a little too high, you’ll be pleased to learn that their Rolo bag is also on sale for £761.

Assume it’s preferable to paying nearly £900.

Images of the bag were shared on social media, prompting a flood of comments.

“I need this bag in my life,” one said.

“LOL WHAT IS THIS?” said a second.

“When I say I need this,” a third added, “I’m not joking.”

Overall, if you’re looking for something to do with your Christmas cash – and who doesn’t get at least £900 – this could be your best purchase of the year.

But, sarcasm aside, would you buy one of these bags, and if so, which one?