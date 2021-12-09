Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup has sold out for the second time – just minutes after it went on sale.

Heinz released even more cans, with only one can available per order, but they were quickly snapped up.

Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup, which sold out in three hours at the start of the month, was quickly restocked and sold out again just minutes later.

The brand’s emergency restock was released at noon, but it has already sold out completely.

Only 500 lucky customers were able to get a can of the limited-edition Big Soup – which includes big chunks of turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing, and potatoes – in the first drop.

However, due to high demand, a second batch of the Christmas Dinner Big Soup was released at 12 p.m. on www.heinztohome.co.uk.

Heinz made even more cans this time, which sold for £1.50 plus packaging and shipping, with all proceeds going to the charity The Soup Kitchen on Tottenham Court Road in London.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the nation’s response to our Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup,” said Anke von Hanstein, brand manager, Heinz Soup.

Our wildest expectations were exceeded when we sold out in three hours.

“At Heinz, we want to make sure that as many people as possible have a Christmas dinner, no matter what form it takes.

“It’s wonderful to be able to add to the nation’s festive magic with our Christmas Dinner Big Soup and the resulting donation to The Soup Kitchen.”

At heinztohome.co.uk, Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup was available for £1.50.

Orders were limited to one per person due to the extremely high demand.

It’s unclear whether any more will be available for purchase before Christmas.

