Heinz opens its first UK online shop as it launches deliveries of £10 food bundles

Heinz has launched a new delivery service to help customers get their favourite tinned goods while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its first ever UK online shop – Heinz to Home – offers bundles of 16 tins made up of eight baked beans, four spaghetti hoops and four cream of tomato soup.

The boxes of food costing £10 plus £3.50 for postage, will be delivered within three days of ordering and are available now from its website.

Each tin costs an average of 63p without the delivery cost, putting the cost on par with buying at the supermarket.

Tesco offers Heinz baked beans for 62p each, while Iceland sells a four-pack of spaghetti hoops for £2 and Asda puts Heinz tomato soup at 67p a can.

However, the cost of postage does up the price to around 84p a tin, making it more expensive than going to the supermarket.

But that hasn’t stopped British shoppers from taking advantage of the new shop already.

One person wrote online: ‘Thank you for doing this! I have just ordered a surprise bundle to my grandparents who live far away from me.

‘I’ve tried to get surprise food deliveries to them with no luck, so this will really cheer them up, especially as my Nan has been moaning she can’t get hold of beans!’

The shop is planning to expand its product range with additional Heinz favourite sauces, including Heinz Tomato Ketchup, as well as a Heinz Baby bundle (for babies aged six months plus).

Heinz is partnering with Blue Light Card, the UK’s number one discount service for NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Workers and Armed Forces, to ensure all frontline workers receive free postage and packaging and priority shipments on all orders.

Those registered with Blue Light Card will receive a unique code for their online shop once they’ve logged into their account and searched for the Heinz offer.

Jojo de Noronha, President of Kraft Heinz Northern Europe, said: ‘We are very proud to announce the launch of our new online shop – Heinz to Home – which will deliver Heinz varieties directly to the doorsteps of people across the UK from today.

‘The shop is a first for us, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few weeks.

‘Stories about people struggling to access food and basic necessities, where people are understandably upset about how they are going to eat and stay healthy during this pandemic, and about people who need food but can’t access it in any of the usual ways.

‘While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on shelf, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products.

‘As part of this initiative we also want to thank all key workers – these are the people who are ensuring we are still able to access essential items, receive the medical services we need and keep our streets safe.’